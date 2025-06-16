V Saritha becomes TGSRTC’s first woman driver

HYDERABAD: In a landmark step for women’s empowerment, 39-year-old V Saritha from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has become the first woman driver for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Appointed through JBM Group, she now drives an electric bus on the Hyderabad–Miryalaguda route.

Hailing from Seethya tanda in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal, Saritha’s journey has been one of resilience. In 2004, driven by the need to support her ageing parents, four sisters and a brother, she began driving an auto-rickshaw.

“I drove an auto for over six years to care for my parents,” she told TNIE.

Determined to upgrade her skills, Saritha obtained a heavy vehicle licence and, with help from the Azad Foundation, moved to New Delhi. There, she learned Hindi and mastered the city’s roads while working as a cab driver. In 2015, she became the first woman selected as a driver for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) from a batch of 15 women. She drove 120–160 km daily and worked with the DTC for nearly a decade.

In May 2025, she returned to Telangana to care for her ailing parents. “Though I was working in Delhi, my heart was always at home,” she said.

Saritha had first appealed for a job with TGSRTC in 2017, when she met then transport minister P Mahender Reddy. Encouraged by his support, she continued working in Delhi while awaiting an opportunity.