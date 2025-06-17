Congress government committed to farmer welfare: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare despite criticism from BRS leaders.

Speaking at the Rythu Nestham programme, Vikramarka said the government had faced several challenges but had remained steadfast in assisting farmers. “We have faced all sorts of challenges and have stood by farmers,” he said.

Vikramarka alleged that BRS leaders were attempting to malign the government. “While this government is providing help and cooperation to the people, BRS leaders are burning with jealousy. Even BRS leaders themselves have admitted their party is filled with evil spirits. Today, these spirits are making a spectacle. Chase them away, don’t allow them into your villages,” he said.

He outlined the government’s vision for the agricultural sector, expressing hope that farmers would prosper and that crops would flourish. He assured that new welfare schemes would be introduced in the coming months.

Vikramarka stressed that the Congress government had not discontinued any welfare scheme introduced by the previous regime and was implementing additional programmes aimed at supporting farmers. He pointed out that within three to four months of taking office, the government had deposited Rs 21,000 crore under the farmer loan waiver scheme, an initiative unmatched by any other state.