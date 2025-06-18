Of family property disputes and a judge’s angst

HYDERABAD: Without mincing words, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday stated that if he had the authority to do so, he would place disputed properties involved in family and matrimonial conflicts under judicial custody to avoid protracted legal battles and their adverse effects.

Making pointed observations on the damage being caused to societal and familial relationships, the judge said: “If I had the authority, I would place all disputed properties under the court’s custody during the trial of family and marital property disputes. This would resolve many problems. People fight over properties and end up gaining nothing. Even those who eventually win the property in court find no happiness.”

The judge drew attention to the impact of such disputes by referring to a case in which six individuals were contesting ownership of just 270 square yards of land, each claiming approximately 45 square yards, an area not even eligible for construction approval. “No one becomes wealthy out of this. What do they really achieve in the end? The biggest problem is ego,” he said.

Justice Reddy suggested that a mechanism similar to the Insolvency Professional Framework under the National Company Law Tribunal could be applied to property disputes. This would involve an expert taking custody of the assets to manage and distribute them, potentially reducing conflict.