Police in soup for providing security to minister’s husband in Telangana

WARANGAL: Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh on Tuesday issued a memo to Warangal ACP B Nandiram Naik and Inthezargunj Inspector MA Shukur for allegedly providing unauthorised security, escort and pilot vehicles to former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, husband of Minister Konda Surekha.

According to officials, the former MLC was not entitled to any security as per the review conducted by the security committee. Despite this, ACP Naik and Inspector Shukur reportedly provided escort and traffic clearance for Rao during his visit to a wedding in the Warangal East Assembly constituency on June 13.

The CP took serious note of the matter, stating that such actions not only violate protocol but also invite public criticism. He questioned why disciplinary action should not be initiated against the officers and directed them to submit written explanations within two days. If they fail to do so, appropriate action will be taken. The video of the escort and pilot vehicle movement went viral on social media, drawing attention to the unauthorised security arrangement.