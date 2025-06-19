We are carrying forward development legacy of previous Congress regimes: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Stating that the previous Congress governments laid the foundation for development in the region, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the present dispensation is carrying forward that legacy of growth.

The deputy CM was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for a new bus stand in Madhira constituency, which is being built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He also launched 10 new buses on the occasion.

“It was the Congress governments that laid the foundation for development with slogans like ‘A bus for every village’ and ‘A light in every home’ during the tenure of then undivided AP chief minister Marri Chenna Reddy. The present Congress government is taking forward that legacy of development and governing the state with the same guiding principle even today,” he said.

Slamming the BRS for “neglecting” the Road Transport Corporation during its 10-year rule, he said: “The present people’s government initiated measures to revive the RTC, the state-owned enterprise that offers affordable transportation to the common man through its iconic red buses. These initiatives reflect the true commitment of the present government and its thoughtful governance.”

The deputy CM lauded Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for his “relentless efforts” in placing RTC back on the path to profitability. “While many had written off the RTC as doomed, the people’s government has turned it around,” he said.

Vikramarka also said that women are now able to commute free of cost across the state for education, temples, healthcare and even to work in agricultural fields. Within just half an hour of assuming office, the people’s government implemented this free bus travel scheme for women, he said.

“Thanks to this initiative, RTC buses are now running at full capacity across the state. So far, over 186 crore zero tickets have been issued to women, with the Finance department sanctioning Rs 6,210 crore out of the Rs 6,250 crore due to RTC,” he revealed.

‘Congress synonymous with electricity’

Khammam: Stating that every power project in Telangana was initiated and completed during the Congress rule, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the grand old party is synonymous with electricity.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 1912 Electricity Ambulance Services and a health camp for Electricity department employees in Khammam district headquarters, he said: “From the first to the seventh phase of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station, all works were undertaken and completed when Congress was in power.”

“During the 10-year BRS rule, not even a single unit of electricity was added. Though some projects were started, none were completed. The BRS failed to provide a coherent energy policy, leading to confusion in the sector,” he added.