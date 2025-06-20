ALEAP president shortlisted for UN Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize

HYDERABAD: Association of Lady Entrepreneurs (ALEAP) President Rama Devi Kanneganti has been shortlisted for the prestigious United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize 2025. According to a press release issued on Thursday, this recognition has been given in appreciation of her commitment to empowering women through entrepreneurship.

Under Rama Devi’s leadership, ALEAP has grown to over 10,000 members and made significant strides in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem for women in India.

Though the award is given to only a man and a woman globally every five years, being shortlisted among 330 nominees worldwide is a moment of great pride and global acknowledgement for ALEAP’s impactful journey, the statement said.