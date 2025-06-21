BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy gets bail hours after arrest at airport

HANAMKONDA: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Friday night and was produced in court shortly after. In a dramatic turn of events, the police were stunned when the magistrate rejected the remand and granted bail on a personal bond.

The entire episode unfolded in a cinematic manner, spanning over 18 hours. It concluded when Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class for Railway Cases, Kazipet, Chennu Leela Naga Susmitha, rejected the remand and granted bail.

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy allegedly threatened a quarry owner. The police later shifted Kaushik Reddy to the Subedari police station for further investigation on Saturday.

According to available information, Katta Umadevi, wife of Manoj Reddy and a resident of Excise Colony in Hanamkonda, lodged a complaint on 21-04-2025 at the Subedari police station. She stated that her husband, Manoj Reddy, was running a granite business at Vangapally village in Kamalapur Mandal of Hanamkonda district.

He had been under mental stress for the past 20 days. When Umadevi asked her husband about the reason, he told her that Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy had threatened him, saying that if he wanted to run a granite business in the Huzurabad constituency, he must pay money to him. The MLA allegedly extorted Rs 25 lakh from him.

Again, on 18-04-2025, the accused, Padi Kaushik Reddy, allegedly called Manoj Reddy from his mobile phone and demanded another Rs 50 lakh. He reportedly threatened to kill Manoj Reddy and his family if the amount was not paid, and used abusive language. The petitioner requested the police to take necessary legal action.