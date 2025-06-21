In just 18 months, Telangana govt spent Rs 1 lakh crore on farmer welfare

HYDERABAD: In 18 months since it assumed office, the Revanth Reddy government has spent a whopping Rs 1,04,940 crore on the welfare of the farmers in the state.

According to government sources, no other state government has spent such a large amount in such a short span of time for uplifting the farmers and their families,

In its first year in office, the government created a new record by waiving farmers loans at one go. Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh were waived, benefiting around 25 lakh farmers, sources said. “During the previous BRS regie, the crop loans used to be waived in four to five instalments, imposing interest burden on farmers. Even after 10 years of BRS rule, several farmers could not clear their debts,” they added.

In contrast, the Congress government waived Rs 20,616 crore worth of crop loans in its first year in office. Besides, the government also allocated huge funds to the Rythu Bharosa scheme within just 18 months. So far, Rs 12,682 crore has been disbursed under this scheme, they said.

Sources, meanwhile, said that in the current monsoon crop season, the government set a new record in providing input assistance. “From June 16 onwards, within just five days, Rs 7,310.59 crore was directly deposited into farmers’ accounts. A total of 65.12 lakh farmers received Rythu Bharosa benefits so far,” they said.