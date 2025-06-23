Incentives drive up electric vehicle sales in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana appears to be undergoing a rapid green transformation, with electric vehicles (EVs) — ranging from two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws to cars and buses — becoming an increasingly common sight. As of March 2025, the state recorded 2.59 lakh EV registrations, accounting for 4.2% of the total eco-friendly automobiles registered across India.

EV registrations saw a steep rise from 1,06,835 in 2023 to 2,59,053 as of March 2025, according to sources from RTA and a report by JMK Research and Analytics. In the current financial year alone, 72,740 EVs have already been registered, surpassing the 65,478 recorded in FY 2023 — highlighting the state’s growing shift towards sustainable mobility, especially in the capital city of Hyderabad.

The EV landscape is dominated by two-wheelers, which make up 83.36% of total registrations, followed by four-wheelers (11.29%), three-wheeler carriages (3.08%), and passenger three-wheelers (1.99%).

However, the surge in EV adoption has also spotlighted infrastructure gaps, particularly the insufficient number of charging stations. With only 976 public EV charging stations currently, Telangana is struggling to keep up with the demand created by the surge in electric vehicles.