Telangana Cabinet meeting on June 23, decision on local body elections likely

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is likely to take a decision on holding local bodies elections in the state.
Recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had hinted that the schedule for local body elections would be announced soon.
The tenures of sarpanches, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members ended last year. For the record, there are a total of 12,769 sarpanch seats, 5,717 MPTC and 538 ZPTC seats in the state.
Besides the conduct of local body polls, the Cabinet is also likely to discuss the possibility of providing 42 per cent reservations to BCs in upcoming elections.
As the Bill passed by the Assembly on enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent has been sent for the President’s approval, the Cabinet is likely to deliberate on how to go ahead with the BC quota issue.
According to sources, the MPTC and ZPTC elections will be conducted first, after which the sarpanch polls will be held.
They added that the ruling Congress is chalking out plans to highlight the development works and welfare schemes being implemented by the government in an attempt to secure as many seats as possible.
As part of this plan, sources said the government has already disbursed about Rs 7,770 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, benefiting 66.18 lakh farmers.
The Congress leaders are of the view that the implementation of Indiramma housing and other schemes is likely to work in the party’s favour.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Cabinet may also discuss the Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government.
Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly objected to AP’s plan and asked Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to restrain the sibling state from going ahead with the project.
It may be mentioned here that the CM, during an informal chat with reporters in Delhi, said if necessary, he will invite his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu for talks on the issue. The Cabinet is also likely to discuss this issue, sources added.