Telangana Cabinet meeting on June 23, decision on local body elections likely

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is likely to take a decision on holding local bodies elections in the state.

Recently, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had hinted that the schedule for local body elections would be announced soon.

The tenures of sarpanches, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members ended last year. For the record, there are a total of 12,769 sarpanch seats, 5,717 MPTC and 538 ZPTC seats in the state.

Besides the conduct of local body polls, the Cabinet is also likely to discuss the possibility of providing 42 per cent reservations to BCs in upcoming elections.

As the Bill passed by the Assembly on enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent has been sent for the President’s approval, the Cabinet is likely to deliberate on how to go ahead with the BC quota issue.

According to sources, the MPTC and ZPTC elections will be conducted first, after which the sarpanch polls will be held.