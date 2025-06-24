Rift between defectors, loyalists hurts Congress unity in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up for local body elections, a cold war is brewing between supporters of the BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress and loyal Congress workers, who backed candidates defeated by these turncoats in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The rift, evident across most of the 10 Assembly constituencies won by these defectors, threatens to undermine the Congress’s unity and electoral prospects in the upcoming polls.

The situation is particularly complex because the supporters of the turncoat MLAs are primarily former BRS workers, while those who are with the defeated Congress candidates are longstanding party loyalists.

Both groups, originally from opposing political camps, are now expected to unite and work for Congress’ victory in the local body elections, including Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), which are contested on a party basis. However, their deep-seated differences are proving to be a significant hurdle.