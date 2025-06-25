Supply chain disrupted, dry fruit prices spike in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The prices of dry fruits in Hyderabad have witnessed a sharp upward spike, putting both traders and consumers under pressure.

The price of Mamra almonds has surged from Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,600 per kg. Pistachios, too, have become dearer, climbing from Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 per kg, according to Vijay Grover of Shivram Peshawari and Brothers.

The geopolitical disruptions, stretching from the Indo-Pakistan border to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, are cited as the reason. A recent explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port, its largest maritime hub and primary trade gateway, has only worsened the situation by severely disrupting the movement of goods.

Hyderabad’s thriving dry fruit and spice trade is heavily dependent on imports from Iran. Large quantities of pistachios, saffron, dates, Mamra almonds, and even fresh fruits like apples and kiwis make their way from Iran to the city’s markets every season. Traders fear that if these disruptions continue, prices could rise further or supplies could become irregular.

Aman Khan, of Afghan Baghban Dry Fruits Hub, said the impact on the market has been considerable.

“We usually import dry fruits and spices from countries like Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey. But the ongoing tensions in West Asia are a major concern,” he told TNIE.

Aman Khan explained that the closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing has forced importers to rely on air cargo instead of traditional land or sea routes. “For example, pistachios come to us mainly from Iran. Earlier, we imported around 15 to 20 containers daily through Mumbai. Now that number has dropped to just six to 10 containers,” he said.

“Using air cargo is far more expensive and not sustainable in the long run. Eventually, the increased costs get passed on to consumers,” he added.

The timing of these disruptions is especially worrying for traders, as India approaches its festive season, a period when demand for dry fruits typically peaks. There is growing unease in the markets over the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict, which could escalate further.