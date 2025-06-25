Telangana government's silence on SSC internal marks irks teachers, students

HYDERABAD: Last year, the School Education department issued a notification revising the SSC Public Examination marks from 80 to 100 by scrapping the 20-mark internal assessment component, effective from the academic year 2025–26.

However, even as the new academic year has begun, the department is yet to release the blueprint and model question papers for the revised SSC examination. The delay has left both students and teachers confused about the exam pattern in the absence of clear guidelines.

Initially, in November last year, the department had ordered the immediate removal of internal assessment marks (20 marks) but deferred the implementation to 2025-26 following opposition from parents and students. The proposed format shifts to a 100% external assessment system, eliminating the current 20% internal evaluation.

Some teachers have raised concerns as Formative Assessment-1 is set to begin soon, but there is no clarity on whether it applies to Class 10 students.