Telangana government's silence on SSC internal marks irks teachers, students

HYDERABAD: Last year, the School Education department issued a notification revising the SSC Public Examination marks from 80 to 100 by scrapping the 20-mark internal assessment component, effective from the academic year 2025–26.
However, even as the new academic year has begun, the department is yet to release the blueprint and model question papers for the revised SSC examination. The delay has left both students and teachers confused about the exam pattern in the absence of clear guidelines.
Initially, in November last year, the department had ordered the immediate removal of internal assessment marks (20 marks) but deferred the implementation to 2025-26 following opposition from parents and students. The proposed format shifts to a 100% external assessment system, eliminating the current 20% internal evaluation.
Some teachers have raised concerns as Formative Assessment-1 is set to begin soon, but there is no clarity on whether it applies to Class 10 students.
Speaking to TNIE, S Madhusudhan, state president of the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), said, “Despite the order being issued, the blueprint and model papers for the revised pattern have not been released. We have repeatedly requested the department to clarify the exam structure before the academic year began. Yet, with the 2025-26 session already underway, confusion persists among teachers and students over whether the new pattern will be implemented.”
Sravani Rao, an English teacher at a private school in Secunderabad, said, “The new academic year has started, but there’s no clarity on whether internal assessment marks will be scrapped. How will the question paper pattern, especially for language papers like Hindi, English, and Telugu, be structured? The department should issue a notice immediately so that we can prepare students accordingly.”
When TNIE contacted the Education department for clarification, it received no response.