Centre’s rural skilling efforts show mixed results in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Employment Generation and Marketing Mission (EGMM), under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), has shown varied outcomes in rural skill development across two phases between 2016 and 2025.

During the first phase (2016–19), EGMM exceeded its target by training 50,578 candidates against a goal of 47,311, achieving 106.91%. Of these, 27,701 secured jobs, resulting in a 58.55% placement rate.

The project operated through 46 Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) with a financial outlay of Rs 407.50 crore. Of this, Rs 280.95 crore was released and Rs 223.05 crore spent. As of May 2025, all funds from this cycle have been utilised.

The second phase (2019–25), however, has lagged. Out of a target of 45,829, only 36,240 candidates have been trained so far (79.08%), with 17,767 placed, reflecting a 38.77% placement rate, nearly 20% lower than in the earlier phase.

An additional 3,783 candidates are still undergoing training. This phase is being implemented through 56 PIAs.

While Rs 417.08 crore was allocated for the current phase, only Rs 191.29 crore has been released. However, Rs 222.47 crore has been spent, possibly from earlier balances or reallocations. The remaining Rs 34.70 crore remains unutilised.

Data accessed by TNIE reveals that EGMM is still awaiting the Rs 70 crore committed by the state government as its share. The delay is reportedly impacting training delivery and placement services.

Experts suggest that to revitalise the employment mission, the government must ensure timely fund release and establish stronger industry linkages.