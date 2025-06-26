Juvenile POCSO offenders sentenced to community service in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a molestation case registered in 2024, a group of three teenagers has been sentenced to one year of community service by the V Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Nampally. The court directed the juveniles, classified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), to serve their sentence at a government facility in Gajularamaram.

According to the court order, the CCLs must perform community service under Section 18(1)(c) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The service will be carried out on the second Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting July 12, 2025, for a period of one year. The work will take place at the premises of the Special Home, Gajularamaram, Hyderabad, under the supervision of the superintendent.

The case was booked under Sections 506 and 11 read with Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The second accused (CCL) has been exempted from physical community service due to health reasons and was instead directed to undergo counselling under Section 18(1)(a) of the Juvenile Justice Act. He has been allowed to return home on the condition that he continues his studies in Intermediate Second Year for the academic year 2025–2026, and is required to submit his hall ticket in February 2026 without fail.