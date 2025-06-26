Twice too many, say some; others okay with two CBSE Class 10 tests

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday approved new guidelines to conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year, starting from 2026. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among CBSE school authorities and parents in Telangana.

According to CBSE officials, the first board exam, scheduled for mid-February, will be mandatory. Students who pass this examination will have the option to improve their scores in up to three subjects — Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and two language papers by appearing in the second exam, which is entirely optional and additional.

While some school managements welcomed the move, others voiced concern that it could increase the workload on teachers and disrupt academic planning. “This has both positive and negative sides. Typically, students begin revising challenging subjects two to three months before exams. With two board exams, stress levels may rise, learning hours may be reduced, and completing the syllabus could become more difficult,” said Praveen Raju, Founder of Suchitra Academy.

Parents also expressed divided opinions. “It gives students a second chance to improve their performance, potentially boosts their final scores, and could reduce exam-related stress and suicidal tendencies among students,” said Umesh, a parent.