Thrown out by sons, 90-year-old Hyderabad woman reclaims house after five-year battle

HYDERABAD: A 90-year-old woman, who was thrown out of her house in Masoorambagh by her two sons five years ago, has finally achieved justice. Despite being ordered multiple times to vacate the premises, the sons remained indifferent and refused to leave. On Tuesday, revenue officials evicted them, sealed the property, and handed it over to the mother.
After her husband’s death, the woman, Shakuntala Bai, started living with her sons. Over time, they began claiming ownership of the house and allegedly abused her, confining her to a small room without care.
Hurt by the mistreatment, Shakuntala left the house and went to stay with her youngest daughter and son-in-law in Saidabad. Two months ago, her health worsened, and she was admitted to a hospital. Her compassionate elder son-in-law looked after her, while the sons remained indifferent.
In February 2024, with the help of the Senior Citizens Association, she approached the Hyderabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for help. The RDO called both sons for counselling, hoping to resolve the matter. They agreed to vacate the house and return it to their mother, but they did not keep their word.
After multiple delays, Saidabad tahsildar Jayasree issued a final notice four days ago, asking them to vacate the house within 48 hours. When officials went to enforce the order, the house was found locked, and the sons were missing. The revenue team then sealed the property and handed it over to Shakuntala.
“Shakuntala’s two sons took over her house but failed to care for her, forcing her to stay with her daughter. In February, she filed a complaint with the RDO under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Despite multiple notices and reminders, the sons did not respond. As the house remained vacant for two days, it was sealed in the presence of her advocate, media, and police, and handed over to her,” said Jayasree.
Officials said the case falls under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which mandates that children must care for their elderly parents. Further legal action may follow if the sons interfere with the property again.