Thrown out by sons, 90-year-old Hyderabad woman reclaims house after five-year battle

HYDERABAD: A 90-year-old woman, who was thrown out of her house in Masoorambagh by her two sons five years ago, has finally achieved justice. Despite being ordered multiple times to vacate the premises, the sons remained indifferent and refused to leave. On Tuesday, revenue officials evicted them, sealed the property, and handed it over to the mother.

After her husband’s death, the woman, Shakuntala Bai, started living with her sons. Over time, they began claiming ownership of the house and allegedly abused her, confining her to a small room without care.

Hurt by the mistreatment, Shakuntala left the house and went to stay with her youngest daughter and son-in-law in Saidabad. Two months ago, her health worsened, and she was admitted to a hospital. Her compassionate elder son-in-law looked after her, while the sons remained indifferent.

In February 2024, with the help of the Senior Citizens Association, she approached the Hyderabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for help. The RDO called both sons for counselling, hoping to resolve the matter. They agreed to vacate the house and return it to their mother, but they did not keep their word.