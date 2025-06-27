TPCC chief Jagga Reddy expresses his desire to become CM after Revanth completes two terms

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and former Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Thursday expressed his ambition to become the chief minister of Telangana one day.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, the Congress leader, however, clarified that incumbent Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would not only complete his full five-year term but also serve another five years.

He stated that only after Revanth completes his second term would he seek the top post. “I am submitting my application to the people to make me the chief minister,” he said.

Jagga Reddy, who woke up from his reverie soon after, sharply criticised BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for her remarks against the chief minister and the Congress government.

He accused her of making unwarranted comments and questioned her political stature, both within the BRS and beyond.

The TPCC working president dared her to respond to allegations of her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam and demanded an explanation from her on the source of her wealth.

Praising the Congress government for its performance, Jagga Reddy said that Revanth and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had successfully disbursed Rs 9,000 crore to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme within just nine days. In contrast, he claimed, the previous BRS government had taken five months to achieve similar disbursements.