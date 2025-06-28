Manjeera dam safe, no cracks in piers: Principal Irrigation Secretary

SANGAREDDY: Principal Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja, who inspected the Manjeera dam on Friday following apprehensions that cracks had developed in its piers, ruled out any danger to it.

The State Dam Safety Organisation had recently submitted a report to the government after visiting the dam. The report highlighted issues, including damage to the earth bund.

In this context, Bojja inspected the dam. Speaking to reporters, he said the Manjeera dam was not in a danger zone. He said there was no truth in reports claiming cracks in the piers.

Bojja confirmed that the apron of the dam had been washed away and said that it would be repaired at a cost of `3.5 crore.

The dam supplies drinking water to several parts of the twin cities as well as to villages and mandals along the route.

On the Jurala project, Bojja said the gate rope had been damaged and would be repaired soon. He added that construction of the Sangameswara and Basaveswara twin reservoirs was not a priority at present.