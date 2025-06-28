New panel to recommend tech colleges’ fee structure in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to constitute a committee to review and recommend revisions to the engineering college fee structure. A final decision on fees will be made after the committee submits its report.

According to sources, the government plans to adopt a rational approach in determining the fees. Any fee hike will be based on factors such as available staff, quality of coaching, laboratories, buildings, and other facilities.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has stated that engineering colleges in the state should meet international standards, particularly as courses like Artificial Intelligence are increasingly impacting the technology sector.

The aim is to design a system under which colleges progress in a planned manner, in consultation with the government and in line with market demands. As part of this, it wants all engineering colleges to have the required faculty, laboratories and other facilities as per AICTE guidelines. The fee structure for individual colleges will be determined based on these parameters.