Phone-tapping case: SIT records statements of MPs Raghunandan and Vishweshwar

HYDERABAD: Hours after he questioned why he had not been summoned in the ongoing phone-tapping case investigation, despite having filed multiple complaints in the matter, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao’s statement at a private hospital in Somajiguda on Friday evening.

The parliamentarian from Medak is currently undergoing treatment for a leg injury.

Meanwhile, Chevella BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy appeared before the SIT and recorded his statement in connection with the same case.

Later speaking to the media, Vishweshwar Reddy said that the SIT showed him evidence that his phone was tapped during the Munugode, Dubbak and Huzurabad byelections. He accused the BRS of tapping his phone after he quit the pink party.

Earlier in the day, Raghunandan Rao questioned why he had not been summoned by the SIT so far. Addressing the media at the party office here, he alleged that the probe lacks “seriousness” and was being prolonged like a television serial.

He claimed that the Congress and BRS were working together behind the scenes to delay action in the case.

Raghunandan Rao said he was willing to name a certain individual to be added as an accused, based on his statements. “Nothing is happening in the phone-tapping case,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress government’s decision to rename the Annapurna Canteens as Indira Canteens. “This name change reminds people of the Emergency. The government should act with responsibility,” he said.