Welfare board for gig workers soon, says Telangana Minister Vivek

HYDERABAD: Labour & Employment Minister Vivek Venkataswamy on Friday announced that the government will soon establish a welfare board for platform-based gig workers by enacting a law.

Addressing a stakeholder consultation meeting in Hyderabad, the minister also revealed that a draft bill will soon be placed before the Cabinet in this regard.

Stating that the government has been taking significant steps towards safeguarding the rights of gig workers, the minister said the state will introduce a comprehensive and progressive policy for their welfare.

“As part of the groundwork, the government has received 66 suggestions and recommendations to ensure the proper execution of the gig workers’ rights. Regular consultations are being held with gig workers to gather inputs and better understand their concerns,” he added.

According to the minister, Telangana is home to approximately 4.5 lakh gig workers.

New legislation

“The new legislation will provide them with several benefits, including social security and regulatory support. One of the proposals under consideration is the introduction of a 1-2% cess, which would be implemented through the newly proposed board to support welfare initiatives for gig workers,” Vivek noted. Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) founder and national general secretary Shaik Salauddin, who participated in the meeting, welcomed the government’s commitment.

Salauddin urged the government to ensure enforceable rights, fair pay structures and strong worker representation at every stage.

He further stressed that drivers, delivery workers and home-based gig workers often face low, unpredictable incomes and lack of basic social protection. The upcoming policy and Board must address these issues with urgency, he added.