Speed up land acquisition for Future City: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite land acquisition for the proposed Bharat Future City.

On Saturday, he held a review of the Industries department at his residence, along with IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu.

During the meeting, he enquired with the officials about the status of the land acquisition for the Future City and stressed the need for quick completion of the process to take up the proposed projects in the new city. As part of the development of the Future City, the CM highlighted the need for establishment of an integrated sports complex to facilitate hosting various sporting events like cricket, football, golf, etc and appointment of international level sports architects to oversee its construction.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the progress of the land acquisition for NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone) and the space required to set up more data centres. He ordered the officials to focus more on establishing the data centres and identify required space to set up the new facility.

He also instructed the officials to convince the farmers over land acquisition for industrial development. Asserting that every industrialist who visits Telangana should be convinced to invest in the state, the CM said that the Cabinet sub-committee on mega projects should meet every 15 days and discuss the proposed projects.

The officials briefed the CM about the establishment of 70 Global Capability Centres in 2024 and 25 centres in 2025.