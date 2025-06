HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Begumpet airport on Sunday to remind him of the state government’s request for Central funds for the Musi rejuvenation project, Regional Ring Road (RRR) construction, and Metro expansion.

Speaking after inaugurating the PJR flyover at Kondapur, the chief minister said: “I am asking Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, what has Prime Minister Narendra Modi given to Telangana or Hyderabad? The people of Telangana have given eight MPs to the BJP. Show me a single project that Modi has given.”

He pointed out that the Centre sanctioned Metro projects to Bengaluru and Chennai, the bullet train and Sabarmati Riverfront Development projects to Gujarat, and river rejuvenation and cleaning projects to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Revanth questioned why funds had not been sanctioned for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, RRR construction or Metro expansion. “Why this discrimination?” he asked.

The chief minister said he had visited Delhi 30 to 35 times to meet the prime minister, home minister and other ministers to represent these issues. “We will go to Begumpet airport to meet Amit Shah and ask for funds and projects for the state,” he said.