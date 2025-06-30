Amit Shah unveiling D Srinivas statue an affront to his secular legacy: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Denouncing the move to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah to unveil the statue of former PCC president D Srinivas, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday termed it a grave insult to the values the veteran Congress leader upheld.

Speaking to reporters during an informal interaction at Gandhi Bhavan, the MLC said, “D Srinivas was a lifelong secularist who learned and propagated the principles of inclusive politics. Having a BJP leader inaugurate his statue is an affront to everything he stood for. His soul would be disturbed by such an act.”

He also expressed dismay that no Congress leaders were invited, even though it was the state government that had taken the initiative to allocate land for the statue.

Goud recalled his association with Srinivas, saying, “D Srinivas is my political guru. I learned the basics of politics under his guidance. He was the one who encouraged me to enter public life.”

Kharge’s visit to coincide with PAC meeting

He added that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to attend a public meeting in the city in the first week of July. The party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting will also be held on the same day.

Commenting on local political prospects, Goud exuded confidence that the Congress would win the Jubilee Hills constituency “whenever elections are held,” pointing to the party’s deep-rooted support among the people. “We will continue to honour and recognise every individual who has contributed to the Congress,” he added.