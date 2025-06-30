Lite byte: Junior minister snubbed as MLAs skip district meet

1 engineer stands tall against barrage of accusations

In the murky currents of water politics, not all leaks involve pipelines or canals. Word is, a hush-hush scoop from the Irrigation department somehow flowed straight into the ears of a BRS leader. Cue panic. A top official, smelling trouble, zeroed in on one unsuspecting employee like a heat-seeking missile. But the engineer? Unshaken. No stammering, no sweating—just a calm, “Nannu nammandi, sir” (Trust me, sir), followed by a mic-drop offer to resign if found guilty. In a place where silence is golden and blame flows faster than the Godavari, his honesty stood tall — like a dam against the flood of accusations. Meanwhile, the real source of the leak? Still a mystery.

No show: Fresh face gets frosty reception

After the recent Cabinet expansion, newly appointed ministers were given charge of various districts. One enthusiastic minister, among the junior-most in the Cabinet, wasted no time and convened a high-level review meeting in his assigned district, only to find an empty hall. Not a single MLA showed up. What made the snub more striking was that just days ago, there were complaints that district ministers weren’t being proactive. Yet here was someone trying to shake things up, and getting stonewalled. Insiders say the real reason might be power dynamics. The district boasts some political heavyweights with serious clout in the government, and word is, they weren’t keen to attend a meeting chaired by a junior. Lesson for the newcomer? In politics, energy is good, but hierarchy still rules the room.