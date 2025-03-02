Telangana

Give priority to kids of martyrs for Young India Police school admissions: CM Revanth Reddy

As per the school’s admission policy, 50% of seats are reserved for the children of uniformed personnel, while the remaining 50% will be open to the public.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviews designs of school uniforms at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Saturday
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prioritise the children of police martyrs for admissions in the Young India Police School, which is set to be inaugurated on March 31 at Manchirevula.

On Saturday, the chief minister released the school’s brochure and launched its official website, announcing the opening of admissions during an event at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

As per the school’s admission policy, 50% of seats are reserved for the children of uniformed personnel, while the remaining 50% will be open to the public. The fee structure will vary based on ranks of the police officials.

The police department stated that a team of officers, led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, has been working over the past two months on the project. They have secured all necessary government approvals, finalised lease deeds and MoUs and completed the recruitment process for the principal and teacher posts.

