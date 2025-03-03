Retired SI dies by suicide over debts, family issues

KHAMMAM: A retired police sub-inspector (SI) died by suicide, hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence, allegedly due to financial issues, in New Gollagudem, Kothagudem town, early on Sunday.

The deceased, Shaik Khaza Mohiuddin, retired as an SI six months ago from Three Town Police Station in Kothagudem. According to Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rehaman, the SI is survived by his wife, Asiya, son Imran, and daughter Asma.

He said that the deceased’s wife is suffering from health issues, and his son is yet to settle. Recently, his son and daughter-in-law were sent to Germany, where his daughter had already settled with her husband, after taking huge loans.

Mohiuddin reportedly took the extreme step due to pressure over ongoing family issues and debts.

When asked about rumours that the deceased had not received his full retirement benefits from the government, the police denied them.

The DSP said that upon receiving information about the suicide, the police at Laxmidevipalli immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

Suicide Prevention Helpline

040 66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)