Congress in a huddle over Cabinet in Telangana, MLC picks

HYDERABAD: Following the completion of the caste survey, the Congress high command is carefully structuring the state Cabinet and the Legislature party to ensure adequate representation of SC, ST and BC communities.
To achieve the goal of social justice, the Congress high command has agreed in principle to give berths to two Reddy leaders, one BC, one SC and one minority leader in the upcoming Cabinet expansion. Additionally, for the MLC elections, one representative from the Reddy, SC, ST and BC communities will be considered.
According to sources, the party plans to fill five of the six vacant Cabinet posts. While the party initially did not intend to allocate two Cabinet positions to the Reddy community, sources said that a commitment made to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy will be honoured.
Making it to the shortlist
The four other leaders shortlisted for Cabinet positions are P Sudarshan Reddy (Reddy), Vakiti Srihari (Mudiraj), Gaddam Vivek (Mala), and Amer Ali Khan (minority). If the party decides to include two BC representatives or fill all vacant slots in the Cabinet, Aadi Srinivas (Munnuru Kapu) is likely to be considered.
Additionally, MLA Balu Naik (ST) is expected to be appointed as deputy speaker. Sources suggested that an MLA from Rangareddy district may be appointed as chief whip.
MLC nominations
Being in a position to win four MLC seats under the MLAs quota, the Congress has decided to allocate one seat each to a Reddy, SC, and either an ST or BC candidate. One of these nominees will be a woman, sources said.
Natarajan may tweak final list of candidates
The Congress is also likely to allocate one seat to its alliance partner, CPI, with the expectation that the Left party will nominate a BC leader.
As of now, the party has shortlisted Vem Narender Reddy and B Vijaya Bai (Lambada and woman) for the MLC seats. Other names under consideration include T Jeevan Reddy, Sama Rammohan Reddy, Konagala Mahesh, Bellaiah Naik, Addanki Dayakar, SA Sampath, J Kusuma Kumar, Charan Kaushik Yadav, Rachamalla Siddeshwar, and D Sammaiah. Some of these leaders may also be appointed to positions such as Special Representatives in Delhi, advisers to the Telangana government, or as TPCC working presidents, based on caste representation.
A senior TPCC leader told TNIE that AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan may make adjustments to the final list. “Between March 10 and 20, the high command will finalise nominations for Cabinet expansion, MLC positions, corporation chairpersons, and TPCC executive committees,” he said.
Sources revealed that the party will appoint one leader each from the Reddy, SC, ST, and minority communities as TPCC working presidents. MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and P Balram Naik, MLA Kavvampali Satyanarayana, and Feroz Khan are expected to take up these roles. One of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s close aides is likely to be appointed as TPCC treasurer.
Meanwhile, top Telangana Congress leaders, including the chief minister, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, will be visiting Delhi on March 6 to finalise the nominations for MLC, Cabinet, and TPCC posts. They are likely to hold a meeting with the party high command on March 7.