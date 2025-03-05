Congress in a huddle over Cabinet in Telangana, MLC picks

HYDERABAD: Following the completion of the caste survey, the Congress high command is carefully structuring the state Cabinet and the Legislature party to ensure adequate representation of SC, ST and BC communities.

To achieve the goal of social justice, the Congress high command has agreed in principle to give berths to two Reddy leaders, one BC, one SC and one minority leader in the upcoming Cabinet expansion. Additionally, for the MLC elections, one representative from the Reddy, SC, ST and BC communities will be considered.

According to sources, the party plans to fill five of the six vacant Cabinet posts. While the party initially did not intend to allocate two Cabinet positions to the Reddy community, sources said that a commitment made to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy will be honoured.

Making it to the shortlist

The four other leaders shortlisted for Cabinet positions are P Sudarshan Reddy (Reddy), Vakiti Srihari (Mudiraj), Gaddam Vivek (Mala), and Amer Ali Khan (minority). If the party decides to include two BC representatives or fill all vacant slots in the Cabinet, Aadi Srinivas (Munnuru Kapu) is likely to be considered.

Additionally, MLA Balu Naik (ST) is expected to be appointed as deputy speaker. Sources suggested that an MLA from Rangareddy district may be appointed as chief whip.

MLC nominations

Being in a position to win four MLC seats under the MLAs quota, the Congress has decided to allocate one seat each to a Reddy, SC, and either an ST or BC candidate. One of these nominees will be a woman, sources said.