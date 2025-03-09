Implement minimum wage gazette within four weeks: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to implement its previous orders for releasing a gazette on minimum wage revision within four weeks. Failure to comply will result in officials being summoned to explain the delay.

The issue dates back to 2023 when the Telangana Regional Trade Union Council filed a PIL, highlighting that the minimum wage revision, mandated every five years, had not been updated since 2007, affecting over 1 crore workers.

Advocate Rikudu Prabhakar argued that various government departments had failed to revise wages for organised and unorganised workers, severely impacting livelihoods.

In 2023, the high court ordered officials to print the gazette. When the government failed to comply within six weeks, the petitioners filed a contempt petition.

At the latest hearing, a bench led by Acting CJ Sujoy Pal and Justice NV Shravan Kumar warned that non-compliance within four weeks would require the chief secretary and other officials to appear in court. The case was adjourned to April 4.