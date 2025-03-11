Paddy, maize crops wither due to water shortage in Telangana

JANGAON : Hundreds of acres of paddy and maize crops have withered across mandals in the district due to severe water shortage during the ongoing Rabi season.

Farmers in Gangupahad, Wadlakonda, Devaruppula, Bachannapet and Narmeta mandals reported crop failures as reservoirs critical for irrigation, including Ghanpur and Nawabpet, remain depleted.

The crisis has been exacerbated by the diversion of water from the Nawabpet reservoir to the neighbouring Alair constituency, leaving upper catchment areas in the district parched.

Farmers from villages in Devaruppula mandal, such as Banjara, Dharawath, Chintabai, Pedda, Devunigutta and Potti tandas, revealed that no water has been released from the Ghanpur and Nawabpet reservoirs to their fields this season.