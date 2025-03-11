TGPSC Group-I Mains results announced

HYDERABAD: The Group-I Mains results were announced by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday.

The provisional marks secured by the candidates in all the seven papers were released on the official website by TGPSC chairman B Venkatesham in the Commission office.

The marks will be available in the individual candidate’s login for a period of one week from March 10 to 5 pm on March 16.

The candidates can view their paper-wise marks by entering their TGPSCID, Mains hall ticket number, date of birth and OTP received on their registered mobile number on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to download the Mains marks and preserve it till the completion of the recruitment process, Venkatesham said.

Candidates can apply for recounting of marks for a period of 15 days from March 10 to 5 pm on March 24 by paying a fee of `1000/- per paper through online mode only.

The request for recounting will be submitted only online and offline requests would not be considered, the Commission said.

Further, rejected, invalid, disqualified, or ineligible candidates will not be issued any memorandum of marks and fees paid by such candidates, if any, will be forfeited to the government account, without entertaining any correspondence in this regard and request for revaluation will not be entertained under any circumstances, he added.

The final General Ranking List (GRL) will be declared after resolving the recounting requests. The candidates are advised to keep all the required original certificates and documents ready. Based on the GRL, the required number of candidates would be picked up for certificate verification and such candidates would be informed individually and also through TGPSC website.