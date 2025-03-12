Accused shackled & made to sweep at Bodhan police station, video goes viral

NIZAMABAD: A video showing an accused individual shackled and sweeping inside Bodhan police station has gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya sought an explanation from the station house officer (SHO).

When contacted, Bodhan SHO Venkat Narayana stated that the accused, involved in a bike theft case, was brought in on Tuesday morning. He claimed that the shackles were applied as a precaution to prevent escape. A media person filmed the incident and later uploaded it, causing widespread circulation online.