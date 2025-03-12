Congress complains to Speaker against KCR for skipping Assembly sessions

HYDERABAD: On the eve of the Budget session of the state Legislature, Congress leader D Rajashekhar Reddy complained to the Assembly Speaker against Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that the latter was availing the financial benefits but not attending to his “legitimate duties”. He also requested the Speaker to stop salary and other allowances being given to the BRS chief.

In a representation submitted to the Speaker, Rajashekar alleged that KCR was being “negligent” in upholding his responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition.

“As taxpayers, we, the citizens of Telangana, contribute to the salaries of elected representatives, including that of the Leader of Opposition, with the expectation that they will perform their duties diligently for the betterment of the state and its people.

However, it has come to our attention that K Chandrasekhar Rao has consistently failed to attend the legislative sessions or participate in the functioning of the Assembly, thus neglecting his responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition,” he said.

He added that the role of the opposition is critical for a healthy democracy, as it ensures accountability, constructive criticism and alternative solutions to government policies. He said that the absence of KCR from the Assembly and his failure to actively participate in discussions is a disservice to the people of Telangana, who have entrusted him with this important role.

“As the Leader of Opposition, he is expected to represent the interests of the public, raise pertinent issues, and hold the government accountable. Unfortunately, his lack of engagement has rendered his position ineffective and has undermined the legislative process,” he said.