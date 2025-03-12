Garbage hill sucks the smartness out of Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar — listed as a Smart City under the Smart Cities Mission in Telangana — has been stinking over the past year, the stench gradually intensifying and now almost overpowering.

The reason for the stink is not too far from the city — the dumping yard close to the Manair river now resembles a hill made up of approximately four lakh metric tonnes (MT) of garbage. This hill has grown at a faster pace — adding about 150 MT of garbage per day — ever since the biomining machine, and the plant, shut down more than a year ago.

This 150 MT of garbage is collected by sanitation workers from households, commercial areas and industrial zones across the city.

A thick carpet of smoke from the dumping yard covers nearly a five-kilometre radius in Karimnagar city, causing respiratory issues such as frequent coughing, throat irritation and allergies among residents. There have been persistent requests for authorities to address the issue.

The smoke also impacts visibility on Rajiv Rahadari, particularly in the early morning and nighttime, posing a risk to vehicular traffic.

Every summer, fires erupt at the dumping yard due to the presence of Refuse-Derived Fuel in municipal solid waste. The accumulation of waste generates methane gas, which ignites spontaneously. Over the past 40 years, garbage accumulation has transformed the site into a massive landfill.

Laxmi, a resident, said she suffers from persistent cough and allergies due to the pollution.

The biomining project, initiated under the Smart Cities Mission with an investment of Rs 16 crore, was supposed to segregate dry and wet waste for composting.