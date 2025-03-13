CM Revanth urges Congress MLAs to counter BRS aggressively

HYDERABAD: Expressing disappointment over Congress MLAs not adequately countering the BRS members in the State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that maintaining cordial relations with the Opposition would not help them in any way. He affirmed that the BRS would invest all its energies to defeat the Congress in the next elections even if they maintain such cordial relations.

The chief minister made these remarks during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held at a conference hall in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. During the meeting, Revanth suggested certain strategies to counter the opposition parties in the Assembly and Council.

He also asked the MLAs to be well prepared in the subjects they are interested in to counter the Opposition. He suggested that five to six MLAs should work in coordination with each minister. Those with medical background, like doctors, should prepare to speak on health and family welfare, and the NRIs on on Tourism, he said.

While underscoring the importance of MLAs attending the Assembly proceedings, particularly in the light of onslaught by the Opposition, he suggested that the government whips to follow the practice of taking attendance of legislators as is being done in Parliament.

Stating that attendance should be taken thrice in a day, the CM said that the MLAs and MLCs should effectively participate in debates and discussion to counter the rivals.

Earlier in the day, when around about 20 MLAs paid a courtesy call on him, the CM is learnt to have expressed his anger over the legislators remaining silent when Opposition BRS was raising slogans during Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s address.