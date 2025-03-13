Telangana budget session begins; bills on BC quota, SC subcategorization on March 17

HYDERABAD: Confirming that the state government will be introducing bills increasing reservations for BCs to 42% based on the caste survey and another bill on subcategorisation of SCs based on the recommendations of the Justice Shameem Akhtar Commission, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday signalled the commencement of the Budget session of the Telangana Legislature.

The governor’s address to both Houses of the State Legislature focused on welfare and development. It highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusivity and fairness and avoided partisan finger-pointing.

Describing the Budget as a critical road map for Telangana’s continued transformation, Varma stated: “Telangana stands at the threshold of an extraordinary transformation. The Budget is not just about financial allocations — it is about shaping a stronger, more resilient Telangana.” He stressed that the Budget would be a commitment to justice and a promise to all citizens that their aspirations matter.

The Budget, the governor stated, would serve as a guide to progress and a means of ensuring equitable distribution of resources across various sectors — agriculture, empowerment of women and youth, education, healthcare and industrial development.