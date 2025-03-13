Telangana budget session begins; bills on BC quota, SC subcategorization on March 17

HYDERABAD: Confirming that the state government will be introducing bills increasing reservations for BCs to 42% based on the caste survey and another bill on subcategorisation of SCs based on the recommendations of the Justice Shameem Akhtar Commission, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday signalled the commencement of the Budget session of the Telangana Legislature.
The governor’s address to both Houses of the State Legislature focused on welfare and development. It highlighted the government’s commitment to inclusivity and fairness and avoided partisan finger-pointing.
Describing the Budget as a critical road map for Telangana’s continued transformation, Varma stated: “Telangana stands at the threshold of an extraordinary transformation. The Budget is not just about financial allocations — it is about shaping a stronger, more resilient Telangana.” He stressed that the Budget would be a commitment to justice and a promise to all citizens that their aspirations matter.
The Budget, the governor stated, would serve as a guide to progress and a means of ensuring equitable distribution of resources across various sectors — agriculture, empowerment of women and youth, education, healthcare and industrial development.
Aspirations shape Budget allocations: Governor
“Recognising the enduring importance of justice and social equity, the government has declared February 4 – the day on which this august House discussed and resolved the two initiatives – as Telangana Social Justice Day.
This annual observance will be a testament to the state’s firm resolve to uphold inclusivity, fairness, and equal opportunities for all. It serves as a reminder of our collective duty to work towards a future where every citizen, irrespective of background, has access to growth, dignity and prosperity,” Varma stated.
Stressing the importance of democratic participation, particularly in legislative debates and discussions, the governor emphasised that it was imperative that all members of the Legislature participate in Budget discussions with keen interest and unwavering attention. He said that the Budget was not merely a set of numbers but a reflection of the government’s priorities and vision for the future.
Varma described the Budget as the financial blueprint that shapes our policies, programmes and welfare initiatives.
“After all, the saying goes: ‘A well-debated Budget today prevents financial headaches tomorrow’. While the numbers may seem daunting at times, let us remember that behind every allocation lies the aspirations of our people. So, let us approach the Budget session with diligence and focus,” he said.
Despite the governor’s optimistic outlook on the state’s future, BRS members shouted slogans, branding his claims as “bogus.” However, the governor continued to assert that the state government was committed to turning the dreams of its people into reality. He said that the state aims to empower its citizens and ensure their access to opportunities and growth through vision, determination and action.
In his concluding remarks, the governor appealed for unity and collective effort in the pursuit of Telangana’s development. He called for unwavering commitment from all stakeholders to build a state that exemplifies prosperity, equality and progress, setting an example for the rest of the nation. “Telangana is a state of possibilities for growth and empowerment,” he concluded, signalling a forward-looking vision for the state’s future.
Bills on Mar 17, Budget on 19
The BAC on Wednesday decided to hold the Budget session till March 27. While the BC quota and SC sub-quota bills will be tabled on March 17, the Budget will be presented on March 19.