HRC to inspect Gandhi Hospital facilities after TNIE report

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a ground report by TNIE on poor infrastructure and facilities at the Gandhi Hospital.

City-based advocate Rama Rao Immaneni filed a complaint with the SHRC on March 13 citing the report published by TNIE on March 10. Rama Rao stated, “My complaint is based on the TNIE report which talks about the lack of facilities in the Gandhi Hospital and Medical College, considered the best tertiary care centre in the state. It is saddening to see such a poor state of affairs in the hospital.”

The advocate said that the National Human Rights Commission would investigate and take action as deemed fit as the state unit lacks manpower.

The report delved into the poor infrastructure in the medical college, including dysfunctional lifts, the continued closure of the national emergency life support skill centre since its inauguration, and unhygienic conditions in the students’ mess.

It also looked at the ill-maintained hospital building, lack of facilities for attendants, unhygienic drinking water, etc.