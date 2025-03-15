Regular upkeep must to prevent lift deaths: TEEA

HYDERABAD: In recent days, lifts in buildings have become veritable death traps. There have been several incidents in which unwary persons died all because lifts had not been properly maintained.

Experts argue that many of these tragedies could have been avoided if the maintenance of the elevators had been taken care of properly.

Speaking to TNIE, B Narsing Rao, president of the Telangana Elevators and Escalators Association (TEEA), emphasised the importance of regular lift maintenance.

He said that lifts should be inspected at least once every two months. “Agencies offer comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs) for lift inspections. If building owners sign these contracts, a technical team will visit monthly to conduct thorough checks,” he explained.

Rao added that technicians provide detailed reports on the lift’s condition, including necessary repairs or replacements. Building owners and maintenance teams should also inquire about lift safety and operating systems, and other critical details. “The cost of an AMC ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 for gate-operated lifts and Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,000 for automatic doors,” he noted. In a recent tragedy, Thota Gangaram (58), an additional superintendent-rank police officer who was also former Chief Security Officer (CSO) at the Telangana Secretariat died after accidentally falling into an apartment lift shaft in Sircilla.