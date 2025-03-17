CCTV vigil at sand reaches not feasible: Telengana official

Mahato explained that in the Bodhan division, sand reaches are located in Pothangal and Salura mandals on the banks of Manjeera river, with additional reaches found in several streams. The main sand reaches are designated for NH projects and other government works, while stream sand is permitted for domestic use, local consumption and ground levelling for government programmes.

Mahato pointed out that since sand availability in these areas is seasonal, installing CCTV cameras without permanent infrastructure would not be effective. He said that to monitor sand reaches, arrangements are being made for coordinated efforts involving revenue officials, staff and police personnel.

Special check posts have been set up to monitor sand transportation, Mahato said. During nighttime, a VRA and a police constable are stationed at these check posts.