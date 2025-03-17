CCTV vigil at sand reaches not feasible: Telengana official

NIZAMABAD: The decision by the Forest department to install CCTV cameras to monitor wild animal movements and prevent poaching has raised questions about why officials are unable to install similar equipment at sand reaches.
Previously, former collector Yogitha Rana had announced plans to install CCTVs at sand reaches. Bodhan Sub-Collector Vikas Mahato told TNIE that sand reaches fall under the jurisdiction of the Telangana Mineral Development Corporation (TGMDC). He explained that if reaches have permanent infrastructure, CCTV cameras can be installed. He cited the example of TGMDC’s permanent infrastructure at the Kaleshwaram project area, where cameras have been installed for monitoring.
Mahato explained that in the Bodhan division, sand reaches are located in Pothangal and Salura mandals on the banks of Manjeera river, with additional reaches found in several streams. The main sand reaches are designated for NH projects and other government works, while stream sand is permitted for domestic use, local consumption and ground levelling for government programmes.
Mahato pointed out that since sand availability in these areas is seasonal, installing CCTV cameras without permanent infrastructure would not be effective. He said that to monitor sand reaches, arrangements are being made for coordinated efforts involving revenue officials, staff and police personnel.
Special check posts have been set up to monitor sand transportation, Mahato said. During nighttime, a VRA and a police constable are stationed at these check posts.