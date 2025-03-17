Lite byte: State gifts, past and present

Change, by its very definition, is constant. And this constant is more evident in the government, especially its approach to doing things. It seems that the state government has changed its choice of mementos presented to state guests or other dignitaries whom the chief minister and ministers meet.

Once, the preferred choice of a memento would be a replica of the Charminar or a veena. These have been replaced by an enframed painting of ‘Telangana Thalli’ by artisans from Nirmal. Recently, when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Minister S Jaishankar, as well as a DMK delegation in Delhi, the memento of choice on both occasions was the ‘Telangana Thalli’ photo frame.

Jump ship to stay afloat

A Congress loyalist dreams of an MLC seat under the MLAs quota. After his hopes are dashed again, he vents to a senior minister, someone believed to be close to the party high command. The minister drops a zinger: “Switched parties ever?” The loyalist, confused, shakes his head. The minister, with a grin, replies: “Switching parties once gets you on the preliminary list of aspirants. Twice, you get shortlisted. Thrice, you might actually get the ticket.” Moral of the story? Loyalty makes you a permanent benchwarmer.