Patient services hit as decades-old Jangaon hospital in Telangana lacks equipment

JANGAON: The decades-old 130-bed Jangaon Government Hospital is grappling with a severe shortage of medical equipment, leading to delays in patient treatment.

The absence of essential machinery is hampering the hospital’s ability to provide timely and effective care to patients.

Patients from Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Alair, and other constituencies rely on the Jangaon District Government Hospital for treatment. However, the hospital is struggling to conduct critical examinations such as 2D echocardiograms, endoscopic procedures, and laparoscopy tests.

This lack of facilities has forced middle-class and low-income patients to seek diagnostic tests at private centres, which is imposing a significant financial burden on them. Economically disadvantaged patients, who cannot afford private healthcare, are left with limited options.

For instance, patients requiring nose surgery are unable to receive treatment at the hospital due to the unavailability of an endoscopy unit. Doctors have been referring such cases to MGM Hospital in Warangal for surgery. Similarly, patients arriving for 2D echocardiogram tests are often turned away due to a lack of staff to conduct the tests.