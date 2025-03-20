Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 23,108 crore allocated for education

HYDERABAD: The state government has allocated Rs 23,108 crore to the Education department, with a primary focus on strengthening government institutions across the state.

In higher education, allocations for state universities — Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda), Satavahana University (Karimnagar), and Palamuru University (Mahbubnagar) — have been increased by Rs 77 crore, from Rs 787.63 crore to Rs 865.37 crore.

The government has increased diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200% in all gurukuls, welfare department hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Schools, which has benefited 7.66 lakh students across Telangana.

As many as 65 government industrial training centres across the state are being transformed into Advanced Technology Centres to provide skill training to 1 lakh people annually.