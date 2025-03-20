Telangana Budget 2025: Rs 4,500 crore revenue hike from Stamps department

The state government has estimated a revenue of Rs 19,087.26 crore from stamps and registrations for the 2025-26 fiscal year, up from Rs 14,692.02 crore in 2024-25.

In the 2024-25 Budget, the government initially projected Rs 14,295.56 crore in revenue from stamps and registrations but later revised it to Rs 14,692.02 crore. However, according to the Registration and Stamps department’s web portal, as of March 19, 2024, the actual revenue collected stood at Rs 10,667.25 crore.

The Rs 4,395 crore increase in the 2025-26 revenue estimate suggests that the government may implement a hike in stamps and registration charges. While the state had planned a fee hike in 2024 to boost revenue, it is yet to act on the official report.