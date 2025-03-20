Telangana HC quashes defamation case against KTR

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed the case against former minister KT Rama Rao that was registered by Saifabad police based on a complaint filed by Congress Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav.

The case pertained to defamatory remarks made allegedly by Rama Rao against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his official social media account. According to the details of the case, Anil Kumar Yadav lodged a complaint with the police on August 20, 2024, regarding a tweet posted by KTR on his verified ‘X’ account.

In the tweet, KTR referred to Revanth Reddy as “Cheap Minister” and a “Delhi Ghulam,” further stating that his government would remove unwanted elements around the Secretariat once back in power.

The complainant argued that the remarks were defamatory and tarnished the reputation of the CM and the state.