Telangana High Court quashes second phone-tapping FIR against Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR in the second phone-tapping case registered against BRS MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao and retired DCP P Radhakishan Rao. Justice K. Lakshman ruled in favour of the petitioners, dismissing the proceedings related to alleged criminal conspiracy, extortion, and other charges.

The FIR, registered at the Panjagutta police station under number 1205/2024, stemmed from a complaint by G Chakradhar Goud. In his complaint, he accused Harish Rao and Radhakishan of multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy, extortion, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation, along with violations of the IT Act.

Both petitioners sought the quashing of the FIR, arguing the allegations were baseless. Following detailed arguments from both the prosecution and defence, Justice Lakshman deemed the evidence insufficient to proceed with the case, thereby leading to the FIR’s dismissal.

The allegations had garnered considerable public and political attention, as they emerged amid a series of controversies related to alleged phone-tapping incidents in Telangana. These incidents have raised serious concerns about privacy rights and the legal boundaries of surveillance, particularly within the context of political and administrative power.