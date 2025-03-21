Krystyna Pyszkova: Beauty and substance, she has it all

When Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2023, the spotlight followed — but her gaze turned elsewhere. Beyond the glittering stages and sun-kissed horizons, she found her calling: education and empowerment.

In an exclusive tete-a-tete with TNIE’s Shreya Veronica, the beauty queen-cum-global advocate reflects on temples that soothed her soul, sarees that draped her in cultural reverence and a mission sharper than any crown’s edge: to illuminate minds.

Excerpts:

You visited the Yadadri temple. How did you feel about it? How did you like the architecture and the heritage of Telangana?

I love the heritage, and the whole world appreciates it… When I was there, I felt a deep sense of calm, spirituality and magic. The location on the hill provides a stunning view. I was happy to receive so many blessings and to witness the ceremonies and rituals, which I had never seen before. It was truly a magical experience.

How does it feel to be in Hyderabad?

I love it! It’s my fourth day here, and unfortunately, I’m leaving tomorrow. But we have one more beautiful event before I go. I have fallen in love with the country. As I mentioned, this place is special to me because it’s where my journey with Miss World began. Every time I visit, the people are so friendly, warm and welcoming. That’s why we love coming back with the Miss World team — we always feel at home.

What food did you enjoy in Hyderabad?

I tried haleem — it was delicious! I was amazed to learn that it takes several hours to prepare. Indian cuisine is loved worldwide, and my favourites are butter chicken and tikka masala, which I often order back home in the Czech Republic.

You are representing the beauty of the world. How does it feel to be Miss World? What challenges did you face at first?

It feels amazing — an absolute blessing. However, it comes with great responsibility. Miss World is not just about beauty; it is about making an impact. I want to use this platform to promote meaningful causes and leave a legacy. In the beginning, there were challenges, of course. Being away from my family, friends and even my dogs was difficult. But travelling the world and meeting incredible people makes it all worthwhile.