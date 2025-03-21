Krystyna Pyszkova: Beauty and substance, she has it all

When Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2023, the spotlight followed — but her gaze turned elsewhere. Beyond the glittering stages and sun-kissed horizons, she found her calling: education and empowerment.
In an exclusive tete-a-tete with TNIE’s Shreya Veronica, the beauty queen-cum-global advocate reflects on temples that soothed her soul, sarees that draped her in cultural reverence and a mission sharper than any crown’s edge: to illuminate minds.
Excerpts:
You visited the Yadadri temple. How did you feel about it? How did you like the architecture and the heritage of Telangana?
I love the heritage, and the whole world appreciates it… When I was there, I felt a deep sense of calm, spirituality and magic. The location on the hill provides a stunning view. I was happy to receive so many blessings and to witness the ceremonies and rituals, which I had never seen before. It was truly a magical experience.
How does it feel to be in Hyderabad?
I love it! It’s my fourth day here, and unfortunately, I’m leaving tomorrow. But we have one more beautiful event before I go. I have fallen in love with the country. As I mentioned, this place is special to me because it’s where my journey with Miss World began. Every time I visit, the people are so friendly, warm and welcoming. That’s why we love coming back with the Miss World team — we always feel at home.
What food did you enjoy in Hyderabad?
I tried haleem — it was delicious! I was amazed to learn that it takes several hours to prepare. Indian cuisine is loved worldwide, and my favourites are butter chicken and tikka masala, which I often order back home in the Czech Republic.
You are representing the beauty of the world. How does it feel to be Miss World? What challenges did you face at first?
It feels amazing — an absolute blessing. However, it comes with great responsibility. Miss World is not just about beauty; it is about making an impact. I want to use this platform to promote meaningful causes and leave a legacy. In the beginning, there were challenges, of course. Being away from my family, friends and even my dogs was difficult. But travelling the world and meeting incredible people makes it all worthwhile.
What do you want to promote as Miss World?
My main focus is on education. I started an educational programme in Tanzania for underprivileged children, and today, we provide quality education to many students. In the Czech Republic, I launched a programme for persons with disabilities and am developing an app to improve financial literacy — a crucial skill often overlooked. My commitment to education doesn’t end when I pass on the crown; I will continue working on these projects throughout my life.
What do you want to promote in India?
India has so many hidden gems! I had the opportunity to explore places like Yadagirigutta temple, and Chowmahalla and Falaknuma palaces, and I was mesmerised. But beyond architecture, India’s fashion, culture and nature are breathtaking. I’m excited to promote India’s traditional attire, like sarees, and its beautiful landscapes, from waterfalls to tiger reserves. The contestants need more than three weeks to truly explore Telangana’s beauty!
How did you like yourself in a saree?
I absolutely loved it! That’s why I decided to wear it again. Connecting with the culture goes beyond just visiting places — it includes wearing traditional attire, trying local food and engaging with people. I want to immerse myself fully in India’s essence and share this experience with the world.
Telangana is known for its handloom sarees. How do you plan to promote them?
In May, all Miss World contestants will visit Telangana’s handloom industry. Through this, everyone following Miss World will learn about India’s incredible craftsmanship. I admire the precision and attention to detail in these textiles, and I can’t wait to witness it firsthand.
Who inspires you? What led you to become Miss World?
It happened naturally. I found my passion while working in Tanzania, and my sister signed me up for a pageant, leading to where I am today. I admire former Miss World winners — they are powerful leaders. But my biggest inspiration is imagining my future self. I visualise where I want to be in five years and take steps toward that vision every day.
What keeps you motivated?
I have an album on my phone filled with screenshots of supportive messages from people around the world. On difficult days, I read them and they reignite my passion. Knowing that people believe in me keeps my inner light shining.
How do you define success?
Success, to me, is happiness. Wealth means nothing if you’re not happy, healthy and surrounded by good people. True success is finding your passion and purpose and living it every day.
How do you stay fit?
Balance is key! I stay active through horse riding and other sports. I eat healthy but never restrict myself — if I want chocolate or pizza, I enjoy it. Taking care of your body also means staying hydrated, sleeping well and maintaining a positive mindset.
What is your style statement?
I love elegance and timeless fashion — styles that remain classy even after a decade. I also enjoy wearing pieces from fashion weeks. Fashion is art, and I love supporting creativity in the industry.