Relief on horizon as IMD forecasts rains across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Relief is in sight as rains are expected to bring down the scorching temperatures in the days ahead.

According to the IMD, a trough extends from the upper air circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring areas to north Odisha across Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another trough, from central Odisha to south Vidarbha across south Chhattisgarh at the same altitude, has become less marked.

Under the influence of this weather system, the state will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers until March 23, bringing down the maximum temperatures in the process.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for the next two days for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in the Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts. A yellow warning has been issued for other districts, including Hyderabad, for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds.

According to TGDPS reports, Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.6°C on Thursday, while Hyderabad’s highest temperature was 38.6°C in Chandrayangutta.

Over the next five days, maximum temperatures in the state are expected to range between 36°C and 40°C. For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience a partly cloudy sky with hazy conditions likely in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 36°C and 21°C, respectively. Surface winds will be southerly with speeds ranging from 6 to 10 kmph.