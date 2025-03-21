Telangana

SSC exams to begin Friday till April 4

(File Photo | EPS)
HYDERABAD: The SSC Public Examinations will be conducted from March 21 to April 4 across 2,650 examination centres in the state.

The examination timings will be 9.30 am to 12:30 pm, except for the first language composite course and science subjects. Candidates will be allowed into the centre until 9.35 am, with a five-minute grace period. However, candidates are advised to reach the examination centres by 8:30 am to avoid any last-minute hassles.

According to the director of government examinations, a total of 5,09,403 candidates —2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls — from 11,547 schools have registered for the examinations.

Hall tickets have already been dispatched to schools through the DEO concerned. They are also available on the official website.

SSC exams begins today

