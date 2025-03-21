SSC exams to begin Friday till April 4

HYDERABAD: The SSC Public Examinations will be conducted from March 21 to April 4 across 2,650 examination centres in the state.

The examination timings will be 9.30 am to 12:30 pm, except for the first language composite course and science subjects. Candidates will be allowed into the centre until 9.35 am, with a five-minute grace period. However, candidates are advised to reach the examination centres by 8:30 am to avoid any last-minute hassles.

According to the director of government examinations, a total of 5,09,403 candidates —2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls — from 11,547 schools have registered for the examinations.

Hall tickets have already been dispatched to schools through the DEO concerned. They are also available on the official website.