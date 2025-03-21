Telangana braces for summer power surge

HYDERABAD: Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Thursday directed Transco and SPDCL officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer season. Reviewing preparations on Thursday to meet rising demand, he, along with SPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui, held a meeting with officials.

In certain areas of Greater Hyderabad, annual electricity demand growth exceeds 30%. Based on last summer’s experiences, Transco has increased transformer capacity at Extra High Tension (EHT) substations in Bowrampet, Patancheru, RC Puram, Moula Ali, Bandlaguda, Gachibowli, Kaithalapur and Bollarum. Officials said that with these enhancements, power supply issues are unlikely even if demand spikes significantly.

Faruqui said last year’s peak power demand in the GHMC area stood at 4,352 MW. With the city’s rapid growth, this summer’s demand is expected to exceed 5,000 MW. To manage this, additional Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers (DTRs) and new feeders have been installed at the 33/11 kV and LT levels.

As part of the Feeder Outage Management System, the performance of 5,062 11 kV feeders is being monitored, with technical measures in place to oversee power supply up to the DTR level.

PEAK POWER LOAD RECORD

The peak power load on the state’s transmission system reached a record high of 17,162 MW at 4.39 pm on Thursday. On the same day last year, the peak demand stood at 13,557 MW. The peak demand recorded by SPDCL was 11,017 MW. Despite the rising demand, the power utilities have been supplying uninterrupted electricity to all consumers, said Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka